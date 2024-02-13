Deutsche Bank AG Sells 710,332 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UGI were worth $156,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UGI opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

