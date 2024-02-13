United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of United Rentals worth $161,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $663.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.28.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

