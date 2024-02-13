HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $169,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

