Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.89.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.