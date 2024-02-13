BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of BST stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.