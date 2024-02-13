BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BST stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.