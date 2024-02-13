AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

