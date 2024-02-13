Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $13.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
