Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.