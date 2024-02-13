Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 0.3 %

Delek US stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $91,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.