Ellevest Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

