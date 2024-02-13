GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 330,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

