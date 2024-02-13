Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.68 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

