Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.13-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

