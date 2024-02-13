Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

