Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5,968.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

