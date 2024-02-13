Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Shares of SBLK opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Bulk Carriers
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.