Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of DLA stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 12,058.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 190.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 138,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

See Also

