Deutsche Bank AG Has $185.28 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 191,194 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $185,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.