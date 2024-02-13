Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

