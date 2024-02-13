iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.