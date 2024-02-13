Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

