WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,902 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 2,280.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

