Greenleaf Trust Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $929.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.