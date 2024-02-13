Greenleaf Trust Has $1.38 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

