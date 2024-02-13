Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $318.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

