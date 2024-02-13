Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $190.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

