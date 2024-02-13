WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

