WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 620.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.