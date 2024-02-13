Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,570 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

