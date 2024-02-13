General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $33,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $271.36.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

