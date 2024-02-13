Citigroup Inc. Purchases 394,170 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,170 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $33,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

