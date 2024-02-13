Elmer Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ELMA)

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance
ELMA opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Elmer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
