DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

DLY opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

