DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.
DLY opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $15.73.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
