Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NUW opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

