52,139 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $11,887,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

