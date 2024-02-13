Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

