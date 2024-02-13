Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 306.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

