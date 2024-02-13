Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

