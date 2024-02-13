Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $208.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

