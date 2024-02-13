Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 2.3 %

Ball stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

