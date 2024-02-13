Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lowered by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $43,977,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,391 shares of company stock valued at $51,630,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.21 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $331.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.50 and a 200-day moving average of $273.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

