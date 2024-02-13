Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,135 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,533.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.