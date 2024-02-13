First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $827,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

