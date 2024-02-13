Western Alliance Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.