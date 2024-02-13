AXT (AXTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 208,401 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 152,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AXT by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 151,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

