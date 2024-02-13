Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

