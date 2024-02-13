Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $825,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $6,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 411.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

CMC opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.