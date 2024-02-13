Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.