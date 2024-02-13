Citigroup Inc. Sells 148,342 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,342 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $36,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $243.44.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

