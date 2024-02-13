Citigroup Inc. Has $38.28 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 182.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $52.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

