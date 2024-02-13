Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

